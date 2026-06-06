When four former Flipkart executives set out in 2016 to make investing less intimidating, the timing turned out to be impeccable. Lalit Keshre, Harsh Jain, Ishan Bansal and Neeraj Singh built Groww around a simple conviction: that millions of Indians would invest if only the experience were easier. They were right.

Nearly a decade later, Groww is India’s largest stockbroker by active clients — a fintech that began life as a mutual fund platform and has since grown into a full-service investment ecosystem spanning equities, ETFs, derivatives, IPOs and fixed-income products. FY25 crystallised how far it has come: revenue rose 31% to Rs 4,056 crore, net profit more than tripled to Rs 1,819 crore, and a fresh funding round valued the company at around $7 billion. It is also this year’s winner in the Fintech–Investment category at the FE Best Banks Awards 2024–25.

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Groww’s rise tracks a broader structural shift in how Indians save and invest. Rising financial literacy, cheap smartphones and frictionless digital platforms have pulled millions of first-time investors into capital markets over the past decade. Groww was purpose-built for exactly this cohort — younger, mobile-first, often encountering the stock market for the first time — and it captured them at scale while traditional brokers were still catching up.

The platform has since moved well beyond its origins. An asset management business and a lending arm now sit alongside the core broking operation, as Groww builds toward the kind of integrated financial services stack that turns a trading app into a lasting relationship with a customer’s money.

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The road ahead carries its own complications. Broking revenues are inherently cyclical, competition among digital investment platforms is intensifying, and sustaining growth at this scale demands diversification that goes deeper than product additions. But Groww enters this next phase with structural advantages that are hard to replicate: the largest active client base in the country, a brand that has become synonymous with first-time investing, and a cohort of young users whose financial lives are just beginning.