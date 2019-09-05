Saaho Box Office Collection Day 6: Mega budget multilingual film notes drastic downtrend

Film trade experts are very doubtful about further growth in box office collection of the movie.

Saaho Collection Hindi version: The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer after a remarkable boom at the box office in its opening weekend, noted a drastic downtrend in its box office numbers. The movie was noting an upward trend in business figures during its opening weekend with a collection of Rs 24.40 crore on Friday, Rs 25.20 crore on Saturday and Rs 29.48 crore on Sunday. The business figures of Saaho saw a decline on Monday which was a partial holiday in some parts of the country. The movie collected only 14.20 crore on Monday. As predicted by experts, the normal weekday business of Saaho fell dramatically and the movie which was earning in double digits came to a business of Rs 9.10 crore on Tuesday and on Wednesday the figures collapsed to just Rs 6.90 crore. Saaho reportedly has a budget of around Rs 300 crore to Rs 350 crore. Though the Hindi version of the movie earned more than Rs 100 crore in just 5 days, its business was lacking the pace on weekdays. Film trade experts are very doubtful about further growth in box office collection of the movie. The total collection of Hindi version of Saaho after 6-day box office run amounted to Rs 109.28 crore.

Movie critic and film business analyst, Taran Adarsh while sharing the business figures of Saaho, in a tweet wrote, “Saaho: Nett box office collection of Hindi version in India was Rs 24.40 crore on Friday, Rs 25.20 crore on Saturday, Rs 29.48 crore on Sunday, Rs 14.20 crore on Monday, Rs 9.10 crore on Tuesday and Rs 6.90 crore on Wednesday. The total collection of the movie was Rs 109.28 crore.”

The film has received very disappointing reviews from critics and in addition to that even fans and audience are very confused with the storyline. It appears that the storyline of the movie is the factor which is not being liked by the moviegoers. Also, since the film uses the best of the production equipment and internationally acclaimed crew, the picture and graphics quality has to be good. Also, film experts said that the action sequence of the movie is comparatively good.

The drastic downtrend in the business figures suggests that it was the pan-India popularity and stardom of Prabhas that got the movie a good 100 crore in a 5-day box office run. Experts believe that the poor direction and confusing screenplay and weak storyline are the factors which will have great impact on the future business of Saaho. Film business experts speculate that the movie might wind-up its box office business soon.

The makers of Prabhas starrer Saaho, ‘UV creation’, earlier informed through a tweet that the film has collected more than Rs 350 crore gross in a 5-day worldwide collection.