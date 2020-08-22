Ganesh Chaturthi: Celebs extend warm wishes, urge people to maintain social distancing amid COVID-19

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha.

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and others on Saturday sent their best wishes to fellow countrymen on the beginning of the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, urging them to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Many celebrities flocked to social media to mark the festival, which is being celebrated across the country amid curtailed festivities due to the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Bachchan posted several photos of him and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, taking part in the festivities in the last few years.

“Ganapati Bappa moreya…” he captioned the photos.

Akshay, who is currently in the UK to shoot for his upcoming film “BellBottom”, asked everyone to maintain social distancing as they celebrate the festival.

“#HappyGaneshChaturthi to you and your family. Please continue maintaining social distancing, avoid inviting people home and visiting people’s homes. May our Vighnaharta help us tide over these difficult times. Ganpati Bappa Morya!,” he wrote on Twitter.

South star Mahesh Babu urged his fans to celebrate the festival with eco-friendly idols and avoid social gatherings amid the global crisis.

“Wishing you all a happy #GaneshChaturthi!! A humble request to all of you to switch to eco-friendly idols and avoid social gatherings amid the global crisis. Happiness and prosperity always,” he tweeted.

Madhuri said that the celebrations are going to be a little different this year because of the pandemic.

“Bappa’s arrival will be a little different this year as we fight through the pandemic. I’m remembering moments from previous years’ celebrations with friends, family & on sets.Wish you all a very blessed #GaneshChaturthi. Celebrate responsibly & stay safe,” she said.

Karan, who has been away from social media for a while, said he hopes that the festival will spread positivity and love in the society.

“May the power of Lord Ganesh protect you and your loved ones from all evil… May the power enhance all positivity and spread only love…please stay safe,” Johar said.

Kajol posted, “We need the ‘Dukh Harta’ to take away our problems & bless us with better times… Wishing safety & peace for all. #HappyGaneshChaturthi.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas tweeted a throwback photo of her celebrating the festival, which she said will be different this year.

“Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year might be different from the usual but the spirit and faith will always remain the same. May this festival bring a new beginning for all of us #HappyGaneshChaturthi,” she said.

Ajay Devgn also marked the occasion with a simple tweet, “Ganpati Bappa Morya #HappyGaneshChaturthi”

Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini extended her warm wishes to fans on Twitter.

“The most loved god of the hindu pantheon, Ganesh ji is the harbinger of good and is worshipped far and wide with fervour. May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring u all health, happiness & prosperity & save u from evil. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi,” Malini said.

Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram and said he has made home-made Ganpati with wheat flour and turmeric.

“Such an amazing feeling to make out own Ganpati at home this year. Sending prayers and peace #EcoFriendyGanpati. Ganpati Bappa Morya,” Rao said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and posted photos of her son Taimur praying in front of a Lego Ganesha that he made.

“Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year… But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us.

“Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone’s health and safety,” she wrote.

Others who also sent their best wishes includes actors Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Allu Arjun and filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sonu Sood, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Maneish Paul among others welcomed Lord Ganesha idol at their residences.

It begins on the fourth day (chaturthi) of the month of Bhadrapada, the sixth month of the Hindu calendar. It concludes after 10 days on the day of Anant Chaturdashi, when the idol is submerged in the nearest body of water.

Lord Ganesh is considered an embodiment of wisdom and widely revered as the remover of obstacles.