29-year-old sound editor of Housefull 4, Race 3 Nimish Pilankar no more

Sound editor Nimish Pilankar who was renowned for his work in several recent projects of Bollywood has passed away in Mumbai. He was only 29 at the time of his death. He reportedly suffered from high blood pressure which resulted in a brain haemorrhage.

Race 3, Salman Khan’s recent blockbuster, was his first Bollywood project. He also worked in other new Bollywood films like Marjavaan, Housefull 4 and other numerous films. Director Khalid Mohammed also condoned his death and asked the Bollywood community to indulge in more sense rather than swag. He further called technicians the backbone of Bollywood’s film industry.

Few Bollywood stars have tweeted about his death. Akshay Kumar who had worked with him in Housefull 4 expressed his condolences on Twitter. Actor Vipin Sharma also tweeted his condolences. Vipin Sharma tweeted about the stressful work culture that surrounds technicians in Bollywood. It started a debate on the working hours and pay of technicians in Bollywood.

Very sad to learn about the passing away of Nimish Pilankar, that too at such a young age. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time ???????? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 25, 2019

Many techs work over time n rarely get paid for that. Its terrible. Afraid to loose work they stay quiet n keep working. Many times they may not get fully paid as well while they already accept to work for less money in the first place. Rest in Peace Nimish Pilankar. https://t.co/DdjHgXCeJb — Vipin Sharma ???????????????????? (@sharmamatvipin) November 24, 2019

He also mentioned that they are forced to work overtime and rarely get paid well. Actress Shilpi Sharma also wrote about exploitation, long working hours and stress as contributing factors of the technician’s untimely death.

Director, producer and former member of Censor Board jury, Dr Mrunallini Patil also wrote about his sad passing at a young age. She also highlighted the fact that there is not much credit given to sound editors and technicians like Nimish Pilankar.

SOUND TECHNICIAN, NIMISH PILANKAR, aged 29, has passed away…of high blood pressure leading to brain haemorrhage. Point is; does anyone care? Technicians contribute silently n immeasurably to Bollywood cinema. They work long hours coz they love cinema. Do they get credit pic.twitter.com/IWMnzMFG1t — DR MRUNALINNI PATIL (@mrunalinni) November 24, 2019

The shocking death is a testament to Bollywood’s treatment of technicians and other crew members who do not come in front of the spotlight. Inconsistent work hours along with less pay could be a few reasons for the death of the young technician. It is a serious loss for young talent in Bollywood. His death has highlighted the dangers of high blood pressure which could lead to a brain haemorrhage.