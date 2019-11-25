29-year-old sound editor of Housefull 4, Race 3 Nimish Pilankar no more

Published: November 25, 2019 6:17:25 PM

He reportedly suffered from high blood pressure which resulted in a brain haemorrhage.

The shocking death is a testament to Bollywood's treatment of technicians and other crew members who do not come in front of the spotlight.

Sound editor Nimish Pilankar who was renowned for his work in several recent projects of Bollywood has passed away in Mumbai. He was only 29 at the time of his death. He reportedly suffered from high blood pressure which resulted in a brain haemorrhage.

Race 3, Salman Khan’s recent blockbuster, was his first Bollywood project. He also worked in other new Bollywood films like Marjavaan, Housefull 4 and other numerous films. Director Khalid Mohammed also condoned his death and asked the Bollywood community to indulge in more sense rather than swag. He further called technicians the backbone of Bollywood’s film industry.

Few Bollywood stars have tweeted about his death. Akshay Kumar who had worked with him in Housefull 4 expressed his condolences on Twitter. Actor Vipin Sharma also tweeted his condolences. Vipin Sharma tweeted about the stressful work culture that surrounds technicians in Bollywood. It started a debate on the working hours and pay of technicians in Bollywood.

He also mentioned that they are forced to work overtime and rarely get paid well. Actress Shilpi Sharma also wrote about exploitation, long working hours and stress as contributing factors of the technician’s untimely death.

Director, producer and former member of Censor Board jury, Dr Mrunallini Patil also wrote about his sad passing at a young age. She also highlighted the fact that there is not much credit given to sound editors and technicians like Nimish Pilankar.

The shocking death is a testament to Bollywood’s treatment of technicians and other crew members who do not come in front of the spotlight. Inconsistent work hours along with less pay could be a few reasons for the death of the young technician. It is a serious loss for young talent in Bollywood. His death has highlighted the dangers of high blood pressure which could lead to a brain haemorrhage.

