  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Mai Bhi Chowkidar campaign LIVE: PM Modi to interact with people from 500 places via video-conferencing

Mai Bhi Chowkidar campaign LIVE: PM Modi to interact with people from 500 places via video-conferencing

By: | Updated:Mar 31, 2019 8:23 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar Hoon' campaign to counter Congress president Rahul Gandhi's 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' jibe.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks during an election campaign rally of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Along, Arunachal Pradesh, India, Saturday, March 30, 2019. India’s general elections will be held in seven phases starting April 11. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a mega session with people across the nation through video-conferencing as a part of his ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidar’ (I am watchman too) campaign. The event will be held at Talkatora Stadim in Delhi at 5 pm. It will be shown live at 500 different locations across the country.

Top BJP leaders including party president Amit Shah, Union ministers Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh and others will be present in different cities where the programme will be shown. All BJP MPs have been asked to attend the Prime Minister’s session in their respective constituencies.

Prime Minister Modi had launched ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidar Hoon’ campaign to counter Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ jibe. As a part of this campaign, PM Modi, Union ministers, BJP leaders and workers and saffron party supporters added prefix ‘Chowkidar’ (watchman) to their names on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms.

Live Blog

08:23 (IST)31 Mar 2019
Congress defaming chowkidars: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the opposition, specially the Congress, for defaming the watchmen with their 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' slogan. The  'Chowkidar Chor Hai' slogan was coined by Congress president Rahul Gandhi to target PM Modi over alleged corruption in Rafale deal.

08:08 (IST)31 Mar 2019
Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign: Modi to interact with people from 500 places

As part of his Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign, PM Modi will hold a mega interactive session with people from 500 different places in the country through video-conferencing. The main event will be organised at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. It will start at 5 pm.

A BJP supporter waves the party flag during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Meerut.With Lok Sabha elections just a few days away, all political parties have adopted different strategies to woo voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are the lead campaigners for their parties. While Rahul has been attacking PM Modi over alleged corruption in Rafale deal and given a slogan 'Chowkidar Chor Hai', PM Modi has countered him by launching a campaign 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar'. Today's interation would be the second such event hostel by Modi in his month. On March 20, PM Modi had held an interactive session with around 25 lakh security guards via audio bridge technology as part of his campaign 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar'. Also in his election rallies, PM Modi has alleged that the opposition, specially the Congress, is defaming the watchmen with their 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' slogan. During today's event, PM Modi is expected to mention the various decisions and reforms initiated by his government in last five years for the welfare of the poor. The Lok Sabha election will be held in seven different phases between April 11 and May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.
Switch to Hindi Edition