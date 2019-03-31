Mai Bhi Chowkidar campaign LIVE: PM Modi to interact with people from 500 places via video-conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a mega session with people across the nation through video-conferencing as a part of his ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidar’ (I am watchman too) campaign. The event will be held at Talkatora Stadim in Delhi at 5 pm. It will be shown live at 500 different locations across the country.
Top BJP leaders including party president Amit Shah, Union ministers Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh and others will be present in different cities where the programme will be shown. All BJP MPs have been asked to attend the Prime Minister’s session in their respective constituencies.
Prime Minister Modi had launched ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidar Hoon’ campaign to counter Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ jibe. As a part of this campaign, PM Modi, Union ministers, BJP leaders and workers and saffron party supporters added prefix ‘Chowkidar’ (watchman) to their names on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the opposition, specially the Congress, for defaming the watchmen with their 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' slogan. The 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' slogan was coined by Congress president Rahul Gandhi to target PM Modi over alleged corruption in Rafale deal.
