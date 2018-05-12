Karnataka exit poll results 2018 LIVE updates: Know how Karnataka voted after end of voting at 5 PM

Karnataka election exit poll results to be declared after the end of voting at 5 pm today.

Karnataka exit poll results 2018 LIVE updates: The exit poll results of Karnataka assembly elections 2018 will be released after the end of voting in the state today at 5 pm. According to the Election Commission of India, exit poll results cannot be published before the end of voting. Several news channels will likely telecast the result of Karnataka assembly election exit polls from 6 am onwards.

Meanwhile, elections in Karnataka is in full swing at present. Several top leaders of the state have cast their votes and expressed hope for their respective victories.

Check this space for Karnataka exit poll result 2018 LIVE updates:

(To be updated after the end of voting at 5 pm on May 12, 2018)

While the result of the Karnataka election exit poll will be released in the evening today, here we bring you all the actions have taken place in battleground Karnataka on the day of voting (May 12).