BJP manifesto 2019 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah to unveil party’s Sankalp Patra today

BJP manifesto release LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release its manifesto, described as Sankalp Patra, for the Lok Sabha elections on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and all members of its parliamentary board will be present on the occasion. As per the BJP, election document will be unveiled at 11 am at party head office in Delhi.

Key issues like development, nationalism are likely to be highlights of the BJP’s election document. Besides, it will also include the works done delivered by the Modi-led NDA government in the last five years.

The BJP’s election manifesto has been designed by a 20-member manifesto committee headed by Union minister Rajnath Singh. Other members of the committee include Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The party said that it had sought suggestions from citizens and their feedback on government’s schemes launched in five years before finalising the content of the manifesto.