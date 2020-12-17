Wistron plant violence: DPIIT to Karnataka: Ensure investor sentiments are not affected

The senior central government and Niti Aayog officials were also part of this meeting. The ministry of home affairs has reportedly sent an advisory to the state, meant for law-enforcement authority there, over the violence as well. (The Indian Express)

Amid violence at a plant of Wistron that makes iPhones for Apple in Karnataka, the department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) has asked the state government to swiftly complete the probe into the incident, identify the culprits and ensure that investor sentiments are not affected by such “one-off incidents”.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DPIIT said its secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra, who spoke to the senior state government officials on Monday, also asked them to look into the wages and labour-related matters there.

The violence comes at a time when the Covid-19-hit country is aggressively courting foreign investors to set up base here, amid growing anti-China sentiments globally.

Already, top central and state government officials have voiced ‘concern’ over violence at the plant in Kolar district, where workers went on the rampage on Saturday over alleged pay cut and nonpayment of salary. Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba is learnt to have held a video conference with Karnataka chief secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar and other senior officials on this matter on Tuesday.

The senior central government and Niti Aayog officials were also part of this meeting. The ministry of home affairs has reportedly sent an advisory to the state, meant for law-enforcement authority there, over the violence as well.

The company has reportedly claimed a loss of Rs 437 crore due to the incident and 7,000 people, which include 5,000 of its contractual workers, have been booked.

Only earlier this year, the government had declared that Wistron was eligible to be part of a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which is aimed at boosting exports of mobile phones and electronics from India.