Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019

BJP's election manifesto “Sankalp Patra Lok Sabha 2019” gives a major push on rural development and addressing farmer issues, ostensibly in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to double farm incomes by 2022.
BJP unveiled its election manifesto “Sankalp Patra Lok Sabha 2019” on Monday for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled to begin from April 11, with a major push on rural development and addressing farmer issues, ostensibly in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to double farm incomes by 2022.
The Lok Sabha elections to be held in seven phases will commence on April 11 and conclude on May 19. The counting will be held on May 23. Earlier, on Sunday the BJP announced its campaign slogan “Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar”. We take a look at five key things which BJP promises to rural and farm voters:
- Massive investment boost for rural development: The BJP has said in its manifesto that it would invest Rs 25 lakh crore on rural development to improve the productivity of farm sector.
- PM-KISAN for all farmers, pension support to many: The BJP said it would provide pension to the marginal farmers after the age of 60 years to ensure social security. In its manifesto it said it would work towards ensuring that maximum farmers get income support under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana — PM-KISAN, which promises a Rs 6,000 income support for small farmers. The BJP said that the PM Kisan scheme would be extended to all the farmers and they would get Rs 6,000 as part of the income support. The central government has so far transferred Rs 5,215 crore to over 2.6 crore small and marginal farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme, which it had announced in the interim budget. It had made a provision of Rs 75,000 crore for the PM Kisan scheme.
- Pension for small shopkeepers: In a bid to give social security to small traders, the BJP has said it would give pension to the small shopkeepers after 60 years of age.The ruling party also said there would make an effective Rashtriya Vyaapar Aayog.
- Interest-free loans for farmers: The BJP has said there would not be any interest on short term new farm loans for up to Rs 1 lakh for five years on the condition of prompt payment of principal amount.
- Modi’s vision to double farm incomes stays: The BJP has set a target of doubling farmers income by 2022 in its manifesto for 2019. It will also enable the formation of 10,000 new farmer producer organisation.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.