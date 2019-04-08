Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019

BJP releases its manifesto for 2019

BJP unveiled its election manifesto “Sankalp Patra Lok Sabha 2019” on Monday for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled to begin from April 11, with a major push on rural development and addressing farmer issues, ostensibly in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to double farm incomes by 2022.

The Lok Sabha elections to be held in seven phases will commence on April 11 and conclude on May 19. The counting will be held on May 23. Earlier, on Sunday the BJP announced its campaign slogan “Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar”. We take a look at five key things which BJP promises to rural and farm voters: