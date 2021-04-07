RBI MPC LIVE: Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC decision; Repo rate cut unlikely amid rising COVID-19 cases

Currently, the repo rate or the short-term lending rate is at 4 per cent, the reverse repo rate is 3.35 per cent.(File image)

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Reserve Bank of India will announce the decision of the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed rate-setting panel Monetary Policy Committee on April 7. Experts are of the view that the central bank will maintain the status quo on the key policy rates at its first monetary policy review for the FY22, amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Currently, the repo rate or the short-term lending rate is at 4 per cent, the reverse repo rate is 3.35 per cent, the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 4.25 per cent. Analysts believe that an accommodative monetary policy stance would be maintained to address economic growth concerns. It may be noted that the RBI had kept the key interest rate (repo) unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting in the last MPC of the previous fiscal held in February 2021, citing inflationary concerns. On the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank has cut policy rates to 4 per cent through two rate cuts of 75 bps in March’20 and 40 bps in May’20.