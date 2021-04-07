RBI MPC LIVE: Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC decision; Repo rate cut unlikely amid rising COVID-19 cases

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Reserve Bank of India will announce the decision of the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed rate-setting panel Monetary Policy Committee on April 7.
Currently, the repo rate or the short-term lending rate is at 4 per cent, the reverse repo rate is 3.35 per cent.(File image)
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Reserve Bank of India will announce the decision of the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed rate-setting panel Monetary Policy Committee on April 7. Experts are of the view that the central bank will maintain the status quo on the key policy rates at its first monetary policy review for the FY22, amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Currently, the repo rate or the short-term lending rate is at 4 per cent, the reverse repo rate is 3.35 per cent, the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 4.25 per cent. Analysts believe that an accommodative monetary policy stance would be maintained to address economic growth concerns. It may be noted that the RBI had kept the key interest rate (repo) unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting in the last MPC of the previous fiscal held in February 2021, citing inflationary concerns. On the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank has cut policy rates to 4 per cent through two rate cuts of 75 bps in March’20 and 40 bps in May’20.
Highlights
The announcements to be made by the RBI would set the tone for monetary policy for the current financial year. With the policy coming in the backdrop of a resurgence in Covid-19 infections in the country and fresh restrictions, buildup of inflationary pressures, and rising bond yields, the RBI’s announcement would be closely watched.: CARE Ratings
2021 has seen a rise in yields across the Globe in line with vaccination led optimism. However, the case for India is a little different this time, with rapid rise in new Covid cases over last few weeks. In upcoming policy, MPC may continue to emphasize the importance of “orderly evolution of yield curve” given benign inflation trajectory and second wave headwinds to nascent growth recovery. While we don’t expect any action on the policy rate front, the existing accommodation and the on-going support to bond markets are expected to continue for a bit longer. G Murlidhar, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd
The upcoming policy is against a backdrop of nascent recovery and fears of our country seeing the resurgence of the pandemic. The MPC members will yet another time have to do the tight rope walk in such a scenario, being mindful of stretching the elastic too wide. We are therefore of the view that the case for status quo and extended pause remains. The last thing the central banker would want to do is tweak policy amid uncertainty. The case for maintaining adequate liquidity and gradual normalising over time remains. Lakshmi Iyer, CIO (Debt) & Head Products, Kotak Mutual Fund
Acuité Ratings believes that MPC in its upcoming meeting will continue to reaffirm the accommodative monetary policy despite the global increase in bond yields amidst concerns of a quicker than expected normalisation in the markets of developed economies. The continued progress on vaccine administration, especially in the US and UK, higher headline inflation and prospects of its further rise in the context of improving growth, have pushed up bond yields in most of the markets including India. On the domestic front, the upward pressure on gsec yields is also driven by a sharp increase in sovereign borrowings and risks of higher inflation arising from the elevated retail fuel prices. While the MPC would need to take cognizance of these factors, it is expected to support the ongoing but nascent economic recovery by extending the pause on interest rates for a longer period. Suman Chowdhury, Chief Analytical Officer, Acuité Ratings & Research
The Reserve Bank will go for a “dovish pause” at Wednesday’s policy review announcement amid developments such as a rise in inflation, government maintaining the inflation target band and a likely impact on growth due to local lockdowns on rising COVID-19 infections, analysts said on Monday. Economists at American brokerage Bofa Securities said price stability, growth and financial stability will become the prime focus areas for the central bank going forward.
Read full story
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will present its first bi-monthly policy for 2021-22 on April 7, 2021. The announcements by RBI on Wednesday will set the direction for monetary policy for the new financial year. With the policy amid the second Covid-19 wave and fresh restrictions, buildup of inflationary pressures, and rising bond yields, the RBI’s announcement would be closely watched to see as to how it would support economic growth, control inflation and manage the governments sizeable borrowing amid rising yields along with the higher demand for credit from the private sector, analysts said.
Read full story