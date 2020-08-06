RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Will RBI cut repo rate again? Growth, Inflation on Shaktikanta Das’ mind

Monetary policy August 2020: The MPC, meeting for the last time before the expiry of its four-year term, is mandated to strike a balance between growth and inflation.

RBI Monetary Policy August 2020 Live Updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will soon address the media to announce the outcome of the 3-day long Monetary Policy Committee meeting held during 4-6 August 2020. Since the Indian economy is still far from a significant revival, the RBI MPC is expected to maintain the accommodative stance and go for another rate cut. The MPC, meeting for the last time before the expiry of its four-year term, is mandated to strike a balance between growth and inflation. After 250 basis points cut in the last 1.5 years, including 115 basis points cut in the repo rate since the coronavirus pandemic began, the rates are believed to be at the bottom of the cycle. However, the credit growth has remained tepid amid the pandemic; and albeit the transmission is gaining pace, it is not adequate.

