RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Will RBI cut repo rate again? Growth, Inflation on Shaktikanta Das’ mind

Updated: August 6, 2020 9:37:52 am

RBI Monetary Policy Live Coverage August 2020: Since the Indian economy is still far from a significant revival, the RBI MPC is expected to maintain the accommodative stance and go for another rate cut.

RBI Repo Rate Cut, RBI Interest Rate, Monetary Policy, RBI, Reserve Bank of India, shaktikanta das, repo rate, reverse repo rate, RBI live, RBI, Reserve Bank of India, shaktikanta das, repo rate, reverse repo rate, RBI liveMonetary policy August 2020: The MPC, meeting for the last time before the expiry of its four-year term, is mandated to strike a balance between growth and inflation.

RBI Monetary Policy August 2020 Live Updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will soon address the media to announce the outcome of the 3-day long Monetary Policy Committee meeting held during 4-6 August 2020. Since the Indian economy is still far from a significant revival, the RBI MPC is expected to maintain the accommodative stance and go for another rate cut. The MPC, meeting for the last time before the expiry of its four-year term, is mandated to strike a balance between growth and inflation. After 250 basis points cut in the last 1.5 years, including 115 basis points cut in the repo rate since the coronavirus pandemic began, the rates are believed to be at the bottom of the cycle. However, the credit growth has remained tepid amid the pandemic; and albeit the transmission is gaining pace, it is not adequate.

    09:37 (IST)06 Aug 2020
    Transmission of rate cuts at snail's pace

    Since February 2019, when the monetary easing phase started, the RBI had cut repo rates at seven occasions, cumulatively cutting the rates by 250 bps, but the transmission of rate cuts in terms of a fall in SCBs’ MCLR was only by 110 bps during the same period, said Brickwork Ratings.

    09:31 (IST)06 Aug 2020
    It is unlikely that further rate cuts may help much to revive household demand

    The MPC may seriously consider another round of rate cut to signal its intent to address the increased growth concerns and provide comfort to the volatile markets, said Suman Chowdhury, Chief Analytical Officer, Acuité Ratings & Research. However, he added that it is unlikely that further rate cuts may help much to revive household demand or private consumption expenditure at this juncture.

    09:29 (IST)06 Aug 2020
    RBI has cut repo rate by 250 basis points in the last 1.5 years

    After 250 basis points cut in the last 1.5 years, including 115 basis points cut in the repo rate since the coronavirus pandemic began, the rates are believed to be at the bottom of the cycle.

    09:27 (IST)06 Aug 2020
    RBI had cut repo rate by 40 basis points to 4% in an emergency move on 22 May

    The Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly lowered its benchmark repurchase rate by 40 basis points to 4 percent in an emergency move on 22 May, amid an ongoing nationwide lockdown to prevent further spreading of the coronavirus. The reverse repo rate was also lowered by 40 basis points to 3.35 percent and the marginal standing facility rate to 4.25 percent.

    09:25 (IST)06 Aug 2020
    RBI may cut repo rate by 25 basis points

    MPC may announce a further asymmetric cut of 25 basis points in the repo rate and 35 basis points in the reverse repo rate. - Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist, ICRA.

    09:23 (IST)06 Aug 2020
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to address media soon

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will soon address the media to announce the outcome of the 3-day long Monetary Policy Committee meeting held during 4-6 August 2020.

