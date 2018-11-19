RBI Board meeting LIVE updates: Much awaited meet begins; stormy session or consensus?

RBI board meet LIVE updates: A range of issues are expected to be discussed in the meet today ranging from the reserves of the central bank to credit to MSMEs.

RBI board meet LIVE today: The much-awaited Reserve Bank of India (RBI) board meeting has begun amid reports of rising tensions between the central bank and the government. A range of issues are expected to be discussed in the meet today ranging from the surplus reserves of the central bank to credit to MSMEs. It is also expected that the government and central bank would talk in detail on the issue of ‘appropriate’ economic capital framework. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday had said that the economic growth must not be stalled by restricting credit availability and liquidity. He said that the cleaning up of balance sheets of the banks due to “collectively committed sins” between 2008-14 should not slow down the growth.