RBI Board meeting LIVE updates: Much awaited meet begins; stormy session or consensus?

RBI board meet LIVE today: The much-awaited Reserve Bank of India (RBI) board meeting has begun amid reports of rising tensions between the central bank and the government. A range of issues are expected to be discussed in the meet today ranging from the surplus reserves of the central bank to credit to MSMEs. It is also expected that the government and central bank would talk in detail on the issue of ‘appropriate’ economic capital framework. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday had said that the economic growth must not be stalled by restricting credit availability and liquidity. He said that the cleaning up of balance sheets of the banks due to “collectively committed sins” between 2008-14 should not slow down the growth.
In a speech last month, RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya had vociferously talked about preserving the independence of the central bank. He had argued that any compromise between the bank and the government could be “potentially catastrophic” for the economy.
Just ahead of the much-talked-about RBI Board meeting, Congress President Rahul Gandhi Monday had accused PM Narendra Modi of destroying institutions and hoped Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel has a "spine" and will show the prime minister "his place".
Ever since the scale of ongoing conflict became public, the government and the RBI are meeting for the first time today to discuss key issues ranging from the reserves of the central bank to credit to MSMEs.
