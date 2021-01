This was led by coal power, whose output rose to the highest level since June’19.

Power consumption and generation bounced back in December 2020, reversing the decline of the previous two months.

Electricity generation grew 8% m-o-m and 4% y-o-y in the month.

Domestic demand registered 9% m-o-m increase and 5% y-o-y growth in the month.