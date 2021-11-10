Over half of nearly 7 crore unorganised sector workers now on e-shram

As per the labour ministry data, of the total registered workers 51.41% are female and the remaining 48.59% are male.

More than half —52.85% to be precise — of the nearly seven crore unorgansied sector workers who have got themselves registered on the e-Shram portal so far are from the three eastern states of West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar.

As shown in the e-Shram dashboard, maintained by the labour ministry, West Bengal topped the list among all states with 1,70,54,364 or 24.52% of the registrations. Among the eastern states, registration from Odisha stood at 1,11,20,159 or 15.99% of the total. More than 85 lakh workers (12.34%) from Bihar have joined the portal.

The Centre had launched the drive to register all unorganised sector workers on August 26 aimed to create a comprehensive database of such a set of workers, and facilitate delivery of various welfare programmes and entitlements meant for them. However, of the total 6.95 crore persons registered under the portal so far, Uttar Pradesh has the second highest, after West Bengal, registration at 1,24,16,362 or 17.85% of the overall registration.

Launching e-shram on August 26, the Centre had said all of the 38 crore unorganised workers (as per the Economic Survey 2019-20) would be registered on the portal. It did not give any timeframe, though. Every worker registered on the portal will receive an accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh — Rs 2 lakh on death or permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh on partial disability.

Around 54.31% of the all the registered workers so far are from agriculture followed by 12.27% from construction and 8.59% are domestic & household workers. More female workers have registered than their male counterparts.

Workers within the 18-40 years age bracket comprise the largest 61.59% of the total registered persons.