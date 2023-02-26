scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

More than 8 lakh projects approved under PMEGP scheme, says KVIC chairman

He informed that a ‘margin money subsidy’ of over Rs 21,000 crore has been disbursed under the Prime Minister’s Employment Guarantee Programme (PMEGP) so far.

Written by PTI
PMEGP, PM, employment
He also released a margin money subsidy of Rs 100.63 crore to 3,083 beneficiaries under the PMEGP scheme with a sanctioned loan of Rs 296.19 crore for PMEGP projects. (Image: Representational)

More than 8 lakh projects have so far been approved under the government’s flagship PMEGP scheme, which provided employment opportunities to over 68 lakh people, Khadi and Village Industries Commission Chairman Manoj Kumar said on Sunday.

He informed that a ‘margin money subsidy’ of over Rs 21,000 crore has been disbursed under the Prime Minister’s Employment Guarantee Programme (PMEGP) so far.

Also Read

In a programme at Hindaun city in the Karauli district of Rajasthan, Kumar in the presence of Manoj Rajoria Member of Parliament from Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha constituency distributed 300 bee boxes to beekeepers.

Also Read
Also Read

He also released a margin money subsidy of Rs 100.63 crore to 3,083 beneficiaries under the PMEGP scheme with a sanctioned loan of Rs 296.19 crore for PMEGP projects, which will create new employment opportunities for around 25,000 people.

More Stories on
ECONOMY
Employment

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 22:37 IST