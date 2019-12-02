13 PSUs in J&K, Ladakh don’t have anyone to open office in morning

The unemployment rate in the erstwhile state stood at 15.89% in the first four months of 2019, while that for the entire country was 6.87% during the period.

There are 49 central PSUs in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh but 13 of them have nobody to open their office or to work. PSUs including Hindustan Prefab, HLL Lifecare, National Seeds Corporation, Central Warehousing Corporation have zero employees in the J&K, Ladakh regions, according to the data provided by Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha. Even including the other PSUs in J&K and Ladakh, 32 of them do not have more than ten contractual or casual workers. The statistics have come at a time when the government has been discussing many job opportunities that are likely to be generated by revoking Article 370 from the state.

Even on the job generation front, the performance of the newly formed Union Territories stood among the worst performers. The unemployment rate in the erstwhile state stood at 15.89 per cent in the first four months of 2019, while that for the entire country was 6.87 per cent during the period. The maximum damage is borne by the educated youth as the unemployment rate among graduate job seekers in the valley stood at 25.2 per cent in the same period, according to the ‘Unemployment in India’ report by CMIE.

While the labour participation rate for Jammu & Kashmir was at par with the national average, the unemployment rate among the youth — that is the job seekers falling under the age bracket of 15-24 — remained around 70 per cent during the period. This indicates that the people are willing to work but the opportunities are limited to cater them.

Meanwhile, the major projects or offices having significant employment in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh are reported in NHPC, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, Food Corporation of India, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and Airport Authority of India, according to Rajya Sabha.