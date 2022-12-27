India’s agriculture & allied commodities rose by 11% to $ 30 billion April-Oct, 2022: Agriculture ministry

India’s export of agriculture and allied commodities rose by 11% in dollar term to $ 30.21 billion during the April-October period of the current fiscal year compared to the same period in 2021-22, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

Agri-exports had risen by 20% to $ 50.24 billion in the previous fiscal.

Wheat, basmati rice, raw cotton, castor oil, coffee, and fresh fruits are the major commodities exported.

According to provisional data by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics, the value of Basmati rice exports rose by more than 37% in the first seven months of the current fiscal to $ 2.5 billion. Shipment of non-Basmati rice registered a growth of 8% to $ 3.2 billion during the same period.

Export realisation from shipment of aromatic long grain Basmati rice grew by 23% to $1056/tonne in the April – October, 2022-23 period from $ 857/tonne realized in the same period previous year. Non-basmati Rice exports are likely to decline in the second half of the current fiscal, as India has imposed a ban on broken rice exports and imposed a 20% export tax on white rice.

Wheat exports registered an increase of 70% on year to $ 1.5 billion in April-October 2022-23. India had banned shipment of wheat in May while allowing only those consignments aimed at meeting food security needs of developing countries. In the current fiscal, India has exported 4.6 million tonne (MT) of wheat so far while 7 MT of grain was shipped in FY22.

The agriculture ministry said there was improvement in the farm produce logistics with the introduction of ‘Kisan Rail’ service from July 2020. Till December this year, Kisan rails were operated on 167 routes in the country.

The agriculture ministry statement said around 1,260 wholesale mandis in 22 states and three union territories have been integrated with the electronic-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM). More than 17.2 million farmers and 0.21 million raders registered on the e-NAM platform till the current month, it said.