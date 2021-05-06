  • MORE MARKET STATS

IMF to revisit growth forecast for India due to surge in COVID-19 cases – spokesman

By: |
May 6, 2021 8:53 PM

The IMF will revisit that forecast when it issued a fresh World Economic Outlook in July, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters at a regular briefing, but gave no further details.

Covid-19 impact on India's GDP growthIndia, with a population of 1.3 billion people, reported a record 412,262 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and a record 3,980 deaths, as a second wave of infections swamped its healthcare system.

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday the recent jump in COVID-19 cases in India posed downside risks to the Fund’s April forecast for 12.5% growth in India’s economic output in fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

The IMF will revisit that forecast when it issued a fresh World Economic Outlook in July, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters at a regular briefing, but gave no further details.

Related News

He said the developments in India, the world’s second-most populous nation, would have spillover effects for the region and the global economy, depending on how long the crisis lasted, but it was too soon to give specifics.

“We’re all watching what is happening in India with concern,” Rice said. “There will be spillovers … contingent on how deep and how long the severity of this crisis continues.”

India, with a population of 1.3 billion people, reported a record 412,262 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and a record 3,980 deaths, as a second wave of infections swamped its healthcare system.

COVID-19 infections in India have surged past 21 million, with a death toll of 230,168, health ministry data showed.

Medical experts say India’s actual figures could be five to 10 times the official tallies.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19GDPGDP growthIMFIndian Economy
  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. IMF to revisit growth forecast for India due to surge in COVID-19 cases – spokesman
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India, EU to announce resumption of FTA talks at virtual summit on Saturday: EU sources
2FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr as revenue deficit grant to 17 states
3WTO countries should immediately finalise text on patent waiver for COVID-19 treatment: Experts