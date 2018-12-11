  • Rajasthan

    Cong 94
    BJP 80
    RLM 0
    OTH 25

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 109
    BJP 110
    BSP 6
    OTH 5

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 60
    BJP 21
    JCC 8
    OTH 1

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 89
    TDP-Cong 22
    BJP 2
    OTH 6

  • Mizoram

    MNF 29
    Cong 6
    BJP 1
    OTH 4

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Govt likely to make announcement on Urjit Patel’s successor soon: Finance Secretary

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 1:13 PM

The government is likely to make an announcement regarding Urjit Patel's successor as Reserve Bank of India's Governor later in the day, Finance Secretary A N Jha said.

Govt likely to make announcement on Urjit Patel’s successor soon

The government is likely to make an announcement regarding Urjit Patel’s successor as Reserve Bank of India’s Governor later in the day, Finance Secretary A N Jha said. RBI has been rendered headless following Patel’s unexpected resignation, with immediate effect, Monday. Patel, who is the first governor since 1990 to step down before his term ends, in a brief statement, cited “personal reasons” for the decision. The decision to quit comes four days ahead of a crucial meeting of the board of the central bank that could have discussed issues of simmering differences with the government. It is expected that the board meeting may be deferred as there is no regular governor.

READ ALSO | Rupee nosedives after Urjit Patel’s resignation as RBI Governor; opens 110 paise lower against US dollar

Speaking to reporters, Jha said, some communication from the government on RBI is expected. Patel’s three-year term was to end in September 2019, and he was eligible for a second term like most of his successors, barring a few like his outspoken predecessor Raghuram Rajan. A Kenyan national who acquired an Indian citizenship prior to being appointed Deputy Governor of RBI in January 2013, Oxford-trained Patel was initially seen as toeing government line after he backed the November 2016 shock decision to overnight junk 86 per cent of the currency in circulation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Govt likely to make announcement on Urjit Patel’s successor soon: Finance Secretary
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition