Nirmala Sitharaman Live: FM press meet today; economic relief package likely to fight coronavirus slowdown

Nirmala Sitharaman Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 1 pm today. It is likely that she may announce the most-awaited economic relief package amid Covid-19 pandemic. In her last press conference, she said that the economic relief package will be announced sooner, than later. While eyes are glued on MSME relief package and liquidity infusion, daily wage workers may also get some relief. While there is a countrywide lockdown amid coronavirus scare, businesses across states are going through a rough phase. Many PSU banks have already announced an emergency credit line, which would give quick loans to MSMEs, and businesses to carry out their endeavours when there is zero footfall in the market. State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Uco Bank, Bank of India (BOI), and Union Bank of India (UBI), have announced emergency credit lines for quick loans so far.