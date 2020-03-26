Nirmala Sitharaman Live: FM press meet today; economic relief package likely to fight coronavirus slowdown

Nirmala Sitharaman Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 1 pm today. It is likely that she may announce the most-awaited economic relief package amid Covid-19 pandemic. In her last press conference, she said that the economic relief package will be announced sooner, than later. While eyes are glued on MSME relief package and liquidity infusion, daily wage workers may also get some relief. While there is a countrywide lockdown amid coronavirus scare, businesses across states are going through a rough phase. Many PSU banks have already announced an emergency credit line, which would give quick loans to MSMEs, and businesses to carry out their endeavours when there is zero footfall in the market. State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Uco Bank, Bank of India (BOI), and Union Bank of India (UBI), have announced emergency credit lines for quick loans so far.
Highlights
Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), a leading NBFC in the power sector has agreed to provide a financial assistance of Rs Fifty lakh to the Indian Red Cross Society, to fight coronavirus in Rajasthan.
Keeping in view the impact of coronavirus, the first phase of Census 2021 and the updation of NPR, which was to begin on various dates decided by the State/UT governments beginning 1st April 2020 and various related field activities, are postponed until further orders
With Covid-19 disrupting economic activities and people being confined to homes, the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India must come out with fiscal and regulatory measures to deal with the extraordinary situation without bothering too much about the fiscal deficit, former Reserve Bank of India governor C Rangarajan said. Read full story here
Stressing that media and communication is an essential service in this time of crisis due to coronavirus, the government has advised officers of I&B Ministry to be available around the clock & work even harder than usual to bring correct and authentic information to the masses.
Cabinet has approved the continuation of Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) from 1 April 2020 onward until such time that the scheme is merged with Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP). RoSCTL scheme for apparel and made-ups will be continued with effect from 1 April 2020 without any change in scheme guidelines and rates as notified by the Ministry of Textiles till such time that the RoSCTL is merged with RoDTEP.
The Ministry of Textiles has set up an Emergency Control Room to monitor production and supply of medical textiles (N-95 mask, Body Coveralls and meltblown fabric) which are required in connection with Covid-19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the G20 virtual summit tomorrow to discuss on the issues related to Coronavirus. The G20 has an important global role to play in addressing the COVID 19 pandemic. I look forward to productive discussions tomorrow at the G20 virtual summit, being coordinated by the Saudi G20 Presidency, PM said in a tweet.
All Renewable Energy projects under implementation will be given an extension of time considering the period of lockdown and time required for remobilisation of workforce, said a statement by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has set up a control room for real-time monitoring of the status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities to the common man and the difficulties being faced by various stakeholders during the lockdown.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given its approval for continuation of the process of recapitalisation of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) by providing minimum regulatory capital to RRBs for another year beyond 2019-20, that is, up to 2020-21 for those RRBs which are unable to maintain minimum Capital to Risk-weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) of 9%, as per the regulatory norms prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India.
While the daily wage workers are left without jobs and stuck mid-way, FM Sitharaman may announce a relief package for the daily wage workers. Besides, announcements can also be regarding injecting liquidity in the market. The government has been in consultation with the Reserve bank of India, capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India.
Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said the government is monitoring the availability of essential commodities in the market amid nationwide lockdown for next 21 days to check the spread of coronavirus outbreak.
The businesses suffering from a slump in demand and zero footfall in the market can now look up to many PSU banks to get emergency credit to carry on their endeavors. State Bank of India, Indian Bank, Uco Bank, Bank of India (BOI), and Union Bank of India (UBI), have announced emergency credit lines for quick loans. Read full story here