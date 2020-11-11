  • MORE MARKET STATS

Diwali bumper gift for ‘Make in India’: Modi govt’s Rs 2 lakh cr production incentives for 10 areas

November 11, 2020 3:57 PM

The cabinet today announced Rs 2 lakh crore of production linked incentives for 10 major manufacturing areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet today announced Rs 2 lakh crore of production linked incentives for 10 major manufacturing areas. The government said that the move will help increasing production, exports, and employment in the country, giving support to the Atmanirbhar Bharat.  

