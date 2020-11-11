Diwali bumper gift for ‘Make in India’: Modi govt’s Rs 2 lakh cr production incentives for 10 areas

Representation image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet today announced Rs 2 lakh crore of production linked incentives for 10 major manufacturing areas. The government said that the move will help increasing production, exports, and employment in the country, giving support to the Atmanirbhar Bharat.

To be updated…

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.