The Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Viral Acharya has resigned six months ahead of the end of his three-month tenure, citing personal reasons, the Business Standard reported citing unidentified sources. Viral Acharya, who is in-charge of the monetary policy at RBI, will return to New York University Stern School of Business. The report\u2019s author Tamal Bandyopadhyay told CNBC TV18 in an interview that it is unlikely that the differences in the Monetary Policy Committee have led to his decision to resign from RBI. Viral Acharya had joined RBI as a Deputy Governor in January 2017 for a term of three years. Earlier in December last year, RBI Governor Urjit Patel had abruptly quit citing personal reasons, also much ahead of the end of his three-year term. Several reports at the time had attributed Urjit Patel\u2019s resignation to rising differences between the RBI and the government over the central bank\u2019s independence and autonomy. Among the main issues causing friction at the time were relaxation in NPA norms for certain troubled industries, and RBI\u2019s control over capital reserves. Following Urjit Patel\u2019s resignation, the government appointed Shaktikanta Das as RBI Governor, who eased the monetary tightening to support growth in the face of the continued low inflation. Viral Acharya might be replaced by Michael Patra, Executive Director, RBI; or Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, the Business Standard report said. Meanwhile, N S Vishwanathan, another Deputy Governor whose term was to end in the first week of July, will get another term, it added. Viral Acharya had reportedly submitted his resignation before RBI's last monetary policy meeting in June.