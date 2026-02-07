US President Donald Trump has made it clear that the 25% tariff on Indian goods, which has now been lifted, could come back if India resumes buying oil from Russia. The warning comes despite Washington acknowledging that New Delhi has taken “significant steps” to align with the United States on national security, foreign policy and economic issues.

The message is laid out in a detailed White House order signed by Trump, which removes the additional duty on Indian imports but also sets up close monitoring of India’s future oil purchases.

US issues warning to India: Oil imports will be closely watched

Despite Trump signing the executive order, lifting tariffs linked to Russian oil purchases, the order carries a strong warning.

Trump has directed the Commerce Department to monitor whether India resumes importing Russian oil, either directly or indirectly. This monitoring will be done in coordination with the State and Treasury departments and other senior officials. “The Secretary of Commerce, in coordination with the Secretary of State, the Secretary of the Treasury, and any other senior official the Secretary of Commerce deems appropriate, shall monitor whether India resumes directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil,” the White House statement stated.

If US authorities find that India has restarted Russian oil imports, the Secretary of State will consult a wide group of top officials and recommend what action the President should take next. This includes the option of reimposing the same 25% duty on Indian imports. “f the Secretary of Commerce finds that India has resumed directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil, the US shall recommend whether and to what extent I should take additional action as to India, including whether I should reimpose the additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent on imports of articles of India,” it added.

Why the tariffs were imposed in the first place

The White House statement begins by tracing the issue back to the Russia-Ukraine war. It refers to earlier executive orders issued after Russia’s actions against Ukraine, which the US said posed an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to American national security and foreign policy.

Under those orders, the US had banned imports of Russian-origin energy products such as crude oil, petroleum and related fuels. In August 2025, Trump issued another order stating that the emergency was still ongoing and that Russia’s actions continued to threaten US interests.

At that time, the White House said India was directly or indirectly importing Russian oil. As a result, Trump imposed an additional 25% duty on Indian goods entering the United States.

What changed now?

According to the White House statement, senior US officials later submitted fresh information and recommendations on India’s position. Trump said India had committed to stopping both direct and indirect imports of Russian oil. The White House also added that India had assured the US it would buy American energy products instead.

Another key factor was India’s decision to enter into a framework agreement with the United States to expand defence cooperation over the next 10 years. After reviewing these developments, the White House said, it had concluded that India had taken “significant steps” to address the national emergency linked to Russia and had aligned “sufficiently with the United States on national security, foreign policy, and economic matters”.

“Accordingly, I have determined to eliminate the additional ad valorem rate of duty imposed on imports of articles of India,” Trump said, adding that the move was “necessary and appropriate” in dealing with the ongoing national emergency.

Tariffs officially removed from February 7

The order makes it clear that the 25% tariff will no longer apply to Indian goods entering the US from 12:01 am Eastern Time on February 7, 2026.

Specific tariff headings under the US Harmonized Tariff Schedule have been terminated. The White House also said that if duties were already collected under the earlier order, refunds would be issued according to US customs law and standard procedures.

Trump has authorised the Secretary of State to carry out the order, working closely with the Treasury, Commerce and Homeland Security departments, the US Trade Representative, and senior White House officials handling national security, economic policy, trade and manufacturing.