PostFinance collaborates with Sygnum to offer cryptocurrency-based services

PostFinance, a retail bank belonging to Swiss government, is aiming to provide cryptocurrency trading and storage facilities for its users, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the bank has collaborated with local cryptocurrency bank Sygnum to provide digital asset banking services. It’s believed that the partnership will permit PostFinance users to buy, store and sell major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ether.

Based on information by Cointelegraph, Sygnum’s institutional business-to-business offering will enable crypto services. Reportedly, the B2B network consists of over 15 partner books and backs a “range of cryptocurrencies,” also including staking. “Digital assets have become an integral part of the financial world, and our customers want access to this market at PostFinance, their trusted principal bank,” Philipp Merkt, chief investment officer, PostFinance bank, stated.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that PostFinance’s crypto trading services update comes after Swiss Post revealed the launch of Crypto Stamp 3.0, a crypto stamp iteration. Sources suggest that Swiss Post’s crypto stamp will go live on May 2, 2023.

