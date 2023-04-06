Apple’s Mac devices might hide Bitcoin white paper: Reports

As per reports, every new version of Apple’s Mac computer operating system hid Satoshi Nakamoto’s original Bitcoin network white paper, stated Cointelegraph.

Reportedly, the Bitcoin white paper pdf has been“Apparently shipped with every copy of macOS since Mojave in 2018,” Andy Baio, a technologist, commented on April 5, 2023. It is believed that Baio was trying to fix his printer when suddenly Nakamoto’s white paper pdf appeared.

Sources revealed that Baio re-tweeted an old Twitter thread of Joshua Dickens, a designer, who had also been affected by the whitepaper to track the origin of the whitepaper. “I started asking other Mac-using friends if they could confirm it, and all of them could,” Baio added further.

Experts believe the whitepaper file can be found in “Every version of macOS from Mojave (10.14.0) to the current version (Ventura), but isn’t in High Sierra (10.13) or earlier,” Baio included in his blog. Furthermore, on asking about the reason behind this incident, the whitepaper was“just a convenient, lightweight multipage PDF for testing purposes, never meant to be seen by end users,” Baio concluded.

As reported by Cointelegraph, Apple was contacted for further information but it denied an instant reply.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

