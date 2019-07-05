Railway Budget 2019 Live: Indian Railways eyes new semi-high speed era; India Rail Budget key to reforms

Indian Railway (Rail) Budget 2019-20 Live Updates: Railway Budget 2019 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, today, that is July 5, 2019 in the Lok Sabha. Since 2017, Railway Budget has been merged with the Union Budget, ending a 92-year old practice. FM Sitharaman will highlight the Railway Budget 2019 plans for the national transporter as part of the main Budget 2019 speech. Given that Indian Railways is still an important transport lifeline of the country, Railway Budget is expected to be a big focus area. The Narendra Modi government has time and again stressed on the need to upgrade infrastructure for multiplier effect on economic growth. Railway Budget 2019, hence, comes at a crucial juncture when the Indian economy’s GDP growth has slowed down to a 5-year low.
Railway Budget 2019 is expected to focus on ushering Indian Railways into a new semi-high speed era, with increased emphasis on better and faster train travel experience without compromising on safety of railway passengers. In that aspect, Railway Budget 2019 by FM Sitharaman may announce higher production targets for Train 18-style train sets. This comes after the success of India’s first engine-less self-propelled train set, the Vande Bharat Express on the Delhi-Varanasi route.
Indian Railways is also chalking out an ambitious plan to eliminate all manned level crossings in the coming years, with an eye on safety. The Economic Survey 2019, tabled in Parliament yesterday, has said that the national transporter has made commendable progress. The Economic Survey also highlighted that the number of train collisions in 2018-2019 stood at zero, while adding that the number of fire accidents have gone up. Railway Budget 2019, will therefore see a continued focus on railway safety as well.
Indian Railways is looking to focus on safety of train operations and upgradation of ageing railway infrastructure in order to not only speed up trains but also ensure zero accidents. Railway Budget 2019 is expected to outlines plans on the safety front