Skoda Slavia 1.0L Performance Review | Slavia Salvo

Sedans are back! Skoda Auto India is betting big on Slavia, their upcoming sedan that will go against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and Hyundai Verna. Slavia is being offered with a choice of two petrol engines – 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre. In this video, we test the performance of the 1.0-litre TSI motor paired with a 6-speed automatic. While this is not a DSG, can it still satisfy the needs of an enthusiast? Does a sedan make sense in a world full of SUVs? These are some of the questions we tackle in this video.