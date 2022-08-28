2022 Range Rover | More luxury and Tech | Walkaround | Express Drives

Even after five generations, Range Rover retains its design DNA. Of course, in time, it has received tweaks and improvements, but its architecture remains the same. The fifth-generation Range Rover is packed with state-of-the technology and takes the luxury quotient to another level altogether. It is also the first time the flagship SUV is available as a seven-seater. Priced from ₹2.39 crore to ₹ 3.51 crore, ex-showroom India, the new Range Rover locks horns against the likes of the Bentley Bentayga and Mercedes-Maybach GLS.