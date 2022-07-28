scorecardresearch

2022 Kia Carens First Drive Review: Segment Disruptor?

The Kia Carens will be the fourth launch from the South Korean automaker in our market. Based on the company’s existing platform, which underpins the Seltos as well, it boasts a class-leading wheelbase. The Carens also gets a one-touch electric button for the tumble-down function for second-row seats, easing the third-row access. Powertrain options include 1.5L NA petrol, 1.4L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L oil burner. Gearbox choices comprise a 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT. For the styling, Kia has taken a more polarising route this time. How does all of it come up as a complete package? We find it out in our review.