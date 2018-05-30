TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Honda X-Blade Comparison Review

TVS Apache RTR 160 is leading the 160cc bandwagon in India for over a decade now. The motorcycle has seen numerous facelifts in its life cycle due to which it is still going strong in the Indian two-wheeler market. The latest chapter in this series is the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V that is easily the best looking RTR till date. In order to challenge the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and grab a piece of its market share, Honda X-Blade landed into the battlefield. TVS tried playing safe with the RTR 160 4V by giving it the much-appreciated looks of its elder sibling RTR 200. On the other hand, it seems like Honda is no behind and has thrown much of its creativity in the X-Blade as the motorcycle looks no less than a character from a sci-fi movie. We decided to put the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Honda X-Blade against each other. Who wins in the end, find out with Pradeep Shah and Abhilasha Singh!