  New Honda CBR 650F Review | New But How Much Better?

New Honda CBR 650F Review | New But How Much Better?

Honda’s CBR 650F is the only option in the market if you’re looking for a fully-faired four-cylinder motorcycle in the Rs sub-eight lakh segment. Honda gave it a facelift some time back including design and mechanical changes. What impact do these changes have on the motorcycle is what Arpit Mahendra recently found out.

