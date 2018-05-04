New Honda CBR 650F Review | New But How Much Better?

Honda’s CBR 650F is the only option in the market if you’re looking for a fully-faired four-cylinder motorcycle in the Rs sub-eight lakh segment. Honda gave it a facelift some time back including design and mechanical changes. What impact do these changes have on the motorcycle is what Arpit Mahendra recently found out.
Bajaj Avenger 180 Street vs Suzuki Intruder 150 Comparison Review: Old School or the Modern Cool?
Suzuki GSX-S750 Review | Why Triumph, Ducati, Honda & Kawasaki Should Be Worried
New Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Review: What’s New In The 2018 XUV500