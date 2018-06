Kia Rio Review: Why this Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 competitor should launch soon

While Kia SP Concept compact SUV will be the company’s first launch in India, there are many vehicles in its lineup that make great sense for our market. One of these vehicles is the Rio hatchback, which is based on the same platform as the Hyundai Elite i20. Arpit Mahendra drove this car extensively a few days back and came back convinced that this is the right car to be Kia’s 2nd launch in India. Here’s why.