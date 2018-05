Eicher Pro 3015: How an Indian truck is made and what it’s like to drive

We spent the day at Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicle plant located in Pithampur, Indore and also test drive the new medium and heavy-duty truck range. The Eicher Pro 3015 truck is used in many applications including transportation of Fruits and Vegetables, FMCG, White Goods, beverages, parcel and courier and logistics. Eicher also says that the truck can be customised as per ones need and requirements. We also take you inside the manufacturing plant and showcase the entire assembly process.