Bajaj Avenger 180 Street vs Suzuki Intruder 150 Comparison Review: Old School or the Modern Cool?

When it comes to buying an entry-level cruiser in India, Bajaj Avenger is one such name that instantly strikes the mind. The Avenger has been around for over a decade now and its popularity has not gone down over the years. Suzuki decided to end the monopoly of Bajaj and launched the Intruder 150, a modern looking cruiser that takes design and styling lessons from its elder brothers. This cruiser battle became even interesting when Bajaj gave a counter punch to Suzuki with the launch of Avenger 180 Street and launched it as a replacement of the Avenger 150 Street. We put the Bajaj Avenger 180 Street and Suzuki Intruder 150 against each other to find out which urban cruiser is the best pick for you. So, if you are planning to buy a cruiser around Rs 1 lakh, wait till you see what Pradeep Shah and Abhilasha Singh have to say!