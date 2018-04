2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Review: Diving deep in every aspect of Royalty on Wheels

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has always been known as one of the best luxury sedans in the world and now we have the newest version in India. Armed with brand new engines, new safety, connectivity and comfort features, the new S-Class now makes the turf tougher for the BMW 7 Series and Audi A8. But how better is the car really and what exactly are the improvements is what Arpit Mahendra found out in the city of Nizams – Hyderabad.