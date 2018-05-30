2018 Hyundai Elite i20 VS 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Practicality vs Fun-to-drive

Although the Hyundai i20 in India was made to take on the Maruti Suzuki Swift, they have since, found themselves in different segments. The i20 has taken on the slightly more premium hatchback spot, while the Maruti Suzuki Swift skips the premium appeal to be lighter, sportier and more engaging to drive. In petrol, they both have 1.2-litre engines and have similar power and torque figures. We take both cars out for a drive to find out which wins. The comfort-oriented Hyundai Elite i20 or the sporty new Maruti Suzuki Swift?