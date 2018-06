2018 Hyundai Creta Review: Feature rich and better looking but worth the extra money?

2018 Hyundai Creta India review: Hyundai has been busy rolling out new products in India and it’s now the very popular Hyundai Creta that has got some major exterior and interiors changes. The new Hyundai Creta has been launched in India and the has already received close to 15,000 bookings in less than 2 weeks. Here’s all that’s new on the new 2018 Hyundai Creta including new features and prices.