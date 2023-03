The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is offered in two variants – Retro & Metro. Its prices start at Rs 1.50 lakh and they go up to Rs 1.72 lakh, ex-showroom. TVS Ronin is available in three variants and its prices range from Rs 1.49 lakh to Rs 1.69 lakh, ex-showroom. To know our pick between the two and verdict, click on the link below.