The setup includes a Rancillio espresso machine that can kick out 1,000 cups a day, plus a grinder, a blender, a rinse station, adequate drainage, and cold and dry storage. The bike itself has had some modifications too, to keep it looking as classic as possible. Trip Machine added subtle touches like custom-made fenders, different lighting, and a set of bars from an older Royal Enfield model.