01 / 5

How much chrome is too much chrome? Turns out, to these custom bike builders, no amounts of shine is too much. We've put together four custom-built Royal Enfield motorcycles that use steel and chrome as the theme and prove that these can be used to build some great-looking motos. The only trouble is your eyes will be dazzled if the bike's parked in the sun and there's no way you can ride these without paying attention to your wardrobe.