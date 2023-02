The TVS Ntorq 125 gets a fully digital instrument console with a built-in lap timer. The scooter also gets SmartXconnect suite allowing a rider to pair their smartphone via Bluetooth and receive alerts for missed calls, messages, and access turn-by-turn navigation. The Ray-ZR gets Bluetooth-enabled Y-connect App which comes factory fitted in all models. The app assists a host of features such as fuel consumption tracker, last parking location, revs dashboard etc.