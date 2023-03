Hero MotoCorp has launched a new feature-rich variant of the Super Splendor called the Super Splendor XTEC at a starting price of Rs 83,368, ex-showroom Delhi. The Super Splendor XTEC gets an all-LED headlamp, a digital instrument cluster among other features. In the extremely competitive 125cc segment, it rivals the Honda Shine and the Honda SP 125. Let us take a closer look at how they compete with each other.