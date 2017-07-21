Water shortages hit Sweden; 2016 was the driest year for the country

The groundwater level of the country usually goes up in the winter part of the year as the snow melts but, due to lesser rain in few parts of the country, the pre-summer levels have been low. (Reuters Image)

Unlike other Northern European countries, Sweden is undergoing a water shortage crisis this year in major parts of the country. According to a report by The Local (Sweden), since Autumn 2015, major parts of Sweden have had lesser rain than usual by at least 100 to 200 mm. The year 2016 was the driest year that the country has faced in last 40 years.

According to the Geological Survey of Sweden, ground water levels are currently “significantly lower than normal” in almost one-third of the entire nation and “lower than normal” in another large stretch. The groundwater level of the country usually goes up in the winter part of the year as the snow melts but, due to lesser rain in few parts of the country, the pre-summer levels have been low. Groundwater level is worse than what Sweden has faced since several decades and the situation is unlikely to improve until the winter, as reported by The Local.

“The levels are currently far lower than normal in large parts of southern Sweden,” a Geological Survey of Sweden hydrogeologist, Lars-Ove Lång, told The Local. “In general, it’s not likely that the amount of downpour that has come this summer so far has improved the situation in the large reserves in affected areas, but we’ll have a better idea when a new monthly map (of reserves) is presented next week,” he explained.

As stated by The Local, the Geological Survey of Sweden (SGU) will be given as much as 30 million kronor every year by the Swedish government between 2018 and 2020 for their work in charging groundwater supplies. The SGU will be allowed to use the transmission electron microscopy (TEM) technology to measure the groundwater levels from helicopters to provide an accurate image of the condition.