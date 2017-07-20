North Korea likely to conduct another missile test in 14 days: US intelligence

United States satellites have detected new imagery and satellite-based radar emissions indicating North Korea may be testing components and missile control facilities for another ICBM or intermediate launch, CNN reported. (Reuters)

US intelligence agencies have indicated that defiant North Korea is testing components to launch another intercontinental ballistic missile or intermediate range missile test from a submarine within the next 14 days. United States satellites have detected new imagery and satellite-based radar emissions indicating North Korea may be testing components and missile control facilities for another ICBM or intermediate launch, CNN reported. The US is watching further testing of North Korean radars and communications that could be used in a launch but the intelligence assessment is that program remains in early stages. Under the supervision of Kim Jong-un, North Korea on July 4 conducted its first successful test of a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, that it says can “reach anywhere in the world.” An intercontinental ballistic missile reached a height of 2,802 kilometres (1741 miles), according to state broadcaster Korea Central Television (KCTV). This another test which Pyongyang will conduct in 14 days would be its first test since the successful launch first test of the ICBM, the Hwasong-14 on July 4. At the same time, a North Korean submarine was spotted in international waters engaging in “unusual activity,” two defence officials said. After July 4th launch, the United States conducted the successful test of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system by shooting down an intermediate-range ballistic missile over the Pacific Ocean thus increasing tensions between the United States and North Korea.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is in talks with China, Japan and South Korea on finding ways to deal with North Korea nuclear and ballistic program. Trump signalled he could use the US-China trading relationship as to pressure China to force North Korea to act, Trump said,”Somebody said, what cards do you have? I said, very simple — trade. We are being absolutely devastated by bad trade deals.”