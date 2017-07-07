Nepal and China ink border security deal

“The aim of establishing the centre is to cooperate each other on the border security management and to curb border related crimes, while respecting each other’s sovereignty,” a statement said. (Representative Image: AP)

Nepal and China have signed an agreement to set up a border law enforcement centre to manage and curb border related crimes “while respecting each other’s sovereignty”, officials said today. The agreement to establish the Nepal-China Border Law Enforcement Cooperation (Keyrong) Joint Action Centre was signed by Chief District Officer of Rasuwa Chomendra Neupane and Local Security Officer of Zilong County of China Colonel Gao Huihai yesterday. “The aim of establishing the centre is to cooperate each other on the border security management and to curb border related crimes, while respecting each other’s sovereignty,” a statement issued by the Assistant Chief District Officer of Rasuwa said. Neupane said the agreement will enhance the “age-old” bilateral ties and stressed that suck works would be expedited on the basis of mutual understanding and bilateral agreement. Keyrong is a border town in China close to the Nepalese city of Rasuwa.