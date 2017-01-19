Michelle Obama style ambassador in White House: Check out her best looks
As US President Barack Obama and his administration gets set to leave office on January 20, handing over the presidency to Donald Trump, Michelle Obama still remains one of the most stylish first lady of US of all time.
Published: January 19, 2017 1:49 AM
As US President Barack Obama and his administration gets set to leave office on January 20, handing over the presidency to Donald Trump, Michelle Obama remains one of the most stylish first lady of US of all time. The style of all the first lady’s had always been under microscopic scanner from the Inauguration day itself and Michelle Obama, with a spectacular style choices had always displayed grace and elegance, in every event she had attended. And as Michelle turned 53, on January 17, President Obama took to social media, in a sweet throwback, to wish his wife. And with hours left for the first lady to become a private citizen, from state dinners to State of the Union addresses, here are some of the best looks of Michelle Obama, during Barack Obama’s tenure as the President:
