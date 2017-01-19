Michelle Obama style ambassador in White House: Check out her best looks

Michelle Obama remains one of the most stylish first lady of US of all time. (AP)

As US President Barack Obama and his administration gets set to leave office on January 20, handing over the presidency to Donald Trump, Michelle Obama remains one of the most stylish first lady of US of all time. The style of all the first lady’s had always been under microscopic scanner from the Inauguration day itself and Michelle Obama, with a spectacular style choices had always displayed grace and elegance, in every event she had attended. And as Michelle turned 53, on January 17, President Obama took to social media, in a sweet throwback, to wish his wife. And with hours left for the first lady to become a private citizen, from state dinners to State of the Union addresses, here are some of the best looks of Michelle Obama, during Barack Obama’s tenure as the President:

At the state dinner on the North Portico of the White House, with then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wif Gursharan Kaur, Michelle Obama was dressed in a silver patterned dress designed by Indian-born designer, Naeem Khan. (Reuters)

Michelle Obama Reuters 2: First Lady Michelle Obama dressed herself in a red attire by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung, while attendting the 2010 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, with President Barack Obama. (Reuters)

Michelle Obama Reuters 3: In 2011, during the state dinner with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the US first lady was dressed up in a white gown designed by Naeem Khan. (Reuters)

Michelle Obama Reuters 5: Michelle Obama during the State of Union address wearing a blue dress by designer Barbara Tfank, in 2012. (Reuters)

Michelle Obama_White House 4: Michelle Obama in a red gown designed by Alexander McQueen during the state dinner with the then President of China, Hu jintao, in 2011. (White House official photo)

President Barack Obama’s second term is coming to an end and president-elect Donald Trump is all set to take over from him on the 20th of the month.