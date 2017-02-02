Kuwait visa ban: Pakistan rejects report, says no restriction on Pak nationals

Kuwait bans travellers from Pakistan, four other Muslim countries.

United States President Donald Trump ‘temporarily’ banned seven Muslim-majority countries excluding Pakistan from entering the United States for the next 90 days after signing an executive order last week.

On Thursday, media reports claimed that Muslim-majority country Kuwait has banned issuing of visas to travellers from five countries — Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran. According to reports, tourism, trade, and visitor visas were restricted for travellers from five counties following an order from the Kuwaiti Government to enforce a “blanket ban” on possible migrants. The government had asked the migrants not to apply for visa as Kuwait City in the wake of any possible radical Islamic terrorist activity from the migrants, ANI reported.

However, Pakistan had rejected the news of visa ban imposed on its citizens by Kuwait. Pakistan-based Geo New reported Pakistan’s ambassador to Kuwait, Ghulam Dastagir, as saying that the West Asian country hasn’t ordered a visa ban on Pakistani citizens. Dastagir said that the news on social media about the ban was “baseless” and similar rumours were spread in 2011 as well.

Earlier, the White House had hinted that Pakistan could be included in the list of the Muslim-majority countries banned for immigration to the United States for 90 days. When asked about the extending the “Muslim ban” to Pakistani citizens, White House press secretary Sean Spicer had said, “Maybe we will.”

The White House Press Secretary indicated that Pakistan could very well be part of that list.”Maybe we will. The bottom line is we started with the seven countries that have previously been identified, did a 90-day review. Maybe during that 90-day review we find other countries or we take someone off or whatever. But it is a review process,” Spicer said.

“Our number one priority as a government and as leaders is to protect the 324 million people who live in this country. So I understand that people may be inconvenienced a little coming into the nation. But this is our nation, our country. Our first and foremost responsibility is to our people,” he asserted.

“If people want to come to this country and visit or travel or study, then we welcome them. We’ve always been a

welcoming country. But the idea that we should just have an open door and let people in willy-nilly is ridiculous,” Spicer said.

Over the weekend, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus had also said that Pakistan could also be included in

a list of Muslim-majority countries from where immigration to the US has been banned by President Trump.

