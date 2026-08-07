Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) on Friday reported an 11.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 505 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY26), below street estimates of Rs 537 crore for the period.

The company’s consolidated revenue increased 18.3% year-on-year to Rs 4,225 crore in Q1, ahead of street estimates of Rs 4,162 crore for the quarter, as demand remained stable across urban and rural markets. The company is best known for Good Knight insecticides, Cinthol soaps and HIT household insecticides among other brands.

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Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 15.4% year-on-year to Rs 801 crore, ahead of Bloomberg consensus estimates of Rs 793 crore for the quarter. However, Ebitda margins narrowed by 40 basis points to 19% in Q1 from 19.4% reported in the corresponding period last year.

Among its key markets, Godrej Consumer’s India business recorded an 11% year-on-year increase in revenue to Rs 2,557 crore. The company reported a 9% domestic volume growth in the June quarter, driven by broad-based demand across its portfolio.

Strong Revenue Surges

The revenue from the Africa business surged 47% year-on-year to Rs 1,006 crore, while the Indonesia business posted 15% year-on-year growth to Rs 487 crore in Q1.

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Shares of GCPL settled 2.92% lower on the BSE at Rs 1,049 apiece on Friday. The results were declared during market hours.