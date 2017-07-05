India, Israel should together oppose terrorism, violence: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Israel’s Tel Aviv on a three-day historic visit – the first ever trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the Jewish state.(Image: IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Israel’s Tel Aviv on a three-day historic visit – the first ever trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the Jewish state. The Prime Minister later in the day said that India-Israel ties have seen rapid growth and they should together oppose evils of terrorism, radicalism and violence. “I am very grateful to their warm and generous hospitality. India-Israel ties have seen rapid growth over the last several years and we together must resolutely oppose evils of terrorism, radicalism and violence,” Prime Minister Modi said during a press statement here.

He added that India wants to put in place a robust security partnership to respond to shared threats to the peace, stability and prosperity of the two countries. “We want to frame our relationship that transforms the landscape of our economic engagement. Indian Jews are a living and vibrant connect to this shared history,” he asserted. Prime Minister Modi further said that India is a fast growing economy and the government using technology and innovation for the progress of the nation. Breaking all protocols, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received his counterpart at Ben-Gurion Airport in the capital city.

Prime Minister Netanyahu will also accompany the Indian leader to all programmes throughout the visit.

In his 48-hour visit, the Prime Minister Modi, who is the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel, is attending 18 programmes in Israel. These programmes include bilateral meetings, mega Community Programme, meeting top Israeli CEOs, NRIs, students. Today, the Indian leader will meet with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, hold talks with Prime Minister Netanyahu and then, attend an event organised by the Indian community in Israel in Tel Aviv.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi along with his Israeli counterpart, will visit Haifa cemetery, the cemetery of the fallen Indian soldiers in the first world war and place wreath on the grave areas. From there, the duo will head for a field visit to see the Gal Mobile-integrated water purification vehicle designed to produce high quality drinking water. It can be used during times of disasters to provide drinking water.