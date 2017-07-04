CNN has brilliant response to assault by angry Donald Trump; watch video

CNN has responded to the United States President Donald Trump’s tweet. (Source: screenshot)

CNN has responded to the United States President Donald Trump’s tweet in which he had called the channel fraud in a brilliant manner by posting a video on Twitter. A couple of days ago, Donald Trump had posted a video on the micro-blogging site where he can be seen carrying out a clothesline move on a man portrayed as CNN (his face is fully covered by a huge CNN sign). “#FraudNewsCNN #FNN,” Trump used as the caption for the video. Now, the channel has hit back using the same video where Mark Humphries is portraying the man who was assaulted by the President. The channel took a dig at the US President by saying, “there are a lot of risks involved in the field of journalism but I never thought being clotheslined by the President is one of them.”

The video has a voice-over in which the man describes how it feels like to be assaulted by a global leader. “My name is CNN and I was assaulted by the President. The bullying started a while ago, mainly online. Donald Trump started to call me fake news which is as painful as me having to call him President of the United States. He also said CNN reported lies and he is right because CNN reported lies by Trump’s inauguration attendance. But soon the bullying entered the workplace. But, we never thought about getting physical but I was shocked when he grabbed me,” says the video.

Watch the video here:

Earlier the channel had released a statement saying that it is a sad day when the President himself is encouraging violence against reporters. “It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters,” CNN said in a statement released after Trump’s tweet went out. “Clearly, [deputy press secretary] Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the President had never done so. Instead of preparing for his first overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, dealing with North Korea and working on his healthcare bill, he is instead involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his,” the statement added.